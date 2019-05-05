Whitbread (WTB) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,500

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities lowered shares of Whitbread to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,450 ($58.15) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Whitbread to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,037.50 ($65.82).

Shares of WTB stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,554 ($59.51). 1,022,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.70. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,891 ($63.91), for a total transaction of £162,038.83 ($211,732.43). Also, insider Frank Fiskers bought 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($63.47) per share, with a total value of £29,627.70 ($38,713.84).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

