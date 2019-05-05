Westwater Resources (WWR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westwater Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Shares of WWR stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,634. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.