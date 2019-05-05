Western Forest Products (WEF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.26.

WEF traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.81. The company had a trading volume of 777,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$2.95.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$284.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.189999993870968 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

