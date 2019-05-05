Western Forest Products (WEF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.
WEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.26.
WEF traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.81. The company had a trading volume of 777,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$2.95.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
