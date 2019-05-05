WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $14.40 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WellCare Health Plans in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.40.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.80.

Shares of WCG traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. WellCare Health Plans has a 1 year low of $210.82 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,425.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.