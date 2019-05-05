Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $42,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $5,420,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $22,184,900.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,578 shares of company stock worth $17,078,216. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

