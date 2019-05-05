Weight Watchers International (WW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $20.31. Weight Watchers International shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 14832158 shares.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.91 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

