Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.89% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of BZH stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,951. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $402.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 18.41.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.98 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.