Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $104,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,296 shares of company stock worth $1,663,050. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after buying an additional 360,002 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000.

HCC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,590. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

