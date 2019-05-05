Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,185.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,915,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $808,674,000 after buying an additional 204,879 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 585,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after buying an additional 110,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $227,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,940. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.26.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $98.58 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Barings LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/walt-disney-co-dis-shares-bought-by-barings-llc.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.