Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Lowered by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $4,708,940 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.26.

DIS stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $98.58 and a 52-week high of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

