Walmart (WMT) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $101.80 price target on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.73 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.87.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,951. Walmart has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $302.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,877,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.