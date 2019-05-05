Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €183.00 Price Target at Barclays

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €183.00 ($212.79) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOW3. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($237.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €185.78 ($216.03).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock traded down €0.46 ($0.53) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €160.28 ($186.37). 868,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1-year high of €178.12 ($207.12).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.