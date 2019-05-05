Visio Price Reaches $0.0004 (VISIO)

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Visio has a total market cap of $22,780.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Visio has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Visio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Visio alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013890 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00010575 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002655 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00057451 BTC.

Visio Profile

VISIO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,298,214 coins and its circulating supply is 51,298,214 coins. Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject . Visio’s official website is www.visioplatform.com

Visio Coin Trading

Visio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Visio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.