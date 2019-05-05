Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 693,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.68.

Shares of CBSH opened at $61.58 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $324.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $48,952.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $70,550.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,532.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,030 shares of company stock worth $3,862,876 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

