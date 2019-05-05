Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Holdings Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Viacom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,147,000 after buying an additional 585,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viacom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,578,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,764,000 after buying an additional 265,799 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Viacom by 3,319.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,573,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,381,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Viacom by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,389,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,498,000 after buying an additional 834,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viacom by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,310,000 after buying an additional 865,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAB shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Viacom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

VIAB stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/viacom-inc-viab-holdings-lifted-by-securian-asset-management-inc.html.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.