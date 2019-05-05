Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Vertex reported $857M in 1Q19 WW Cystic Fibrosis sales, above our $842M and consensus $849M ests. Symdeko/ Symkevi is primary growth driver, as expected. Sales and OpEx guidance are unch. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.14, above our $1.04 and consensus $1.01 ests. Full data set from both triple drug CF Phase 3 programs expected in 2Q19 and mgmt reiterated plans to select best regimen for NDA and MAA submissions in 3Q19 and 4Q19, respectively. Vertex moving a new once- daily corrector (VX-121) into triple drug Phase 2 trial w/ VX-561/TEZ in hopes of even greater efficacy. VX-814 announced as first candidate for AAT . A Phase 1 trial is underway w/ more backup cmpds to move into clinic in 2019. NaV1.8 pain strategy update likely in 2H19. BUY. Vertex likely to hold strong competitive position in CF for several yrs.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.71 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.87. 971,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,833. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $144.07 and a 1 year high of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,834,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $6,009,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,036,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,923 shares of company stock valued at $39,163,133 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

