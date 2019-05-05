Verint Systems (VRNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,950. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.54 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 5,514 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $348,484.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $236,165.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,391.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,296 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,750,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Verint Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Verint Systems by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 31.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

