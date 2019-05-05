Vericel (VCEL) Trading Up 5.2%

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 472,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 637,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $773.19 million, a PE ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 2.93.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.69 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,424.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $126,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $907,950. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

