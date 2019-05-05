Vectrus (VEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

VEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vectrus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 80,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,807. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $477.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $36,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 621,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

