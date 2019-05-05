Vapotherm (VAPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Vapotherm has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vapotherm stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/vapotherm-vapo-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.