Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s (EDV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.55 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 80.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of EDV stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.04. 62,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,402. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

