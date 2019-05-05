Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 670,395.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,220,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,156,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 516,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after buying an additional 240,485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,850.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 206,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 121.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 142,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,381,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Sidoti set a $73.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark set a $66.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

