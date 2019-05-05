ValuEngine Upgrades Ferguson (FERGY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FERGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Ferguson has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.67.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

