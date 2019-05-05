ValuEngine Upgrades Cohu (COHU) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 574,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $629.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. Cohu has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,929,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,127 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $40,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,634,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

