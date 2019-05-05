ValuEngine Lowers Q BioMed (QBIO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q BioMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of QBIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,127. Q BioMed has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical agent for the treatment of pain associated with metastatic bone cancer.

