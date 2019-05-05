ValuEngine Lowers Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 381,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,098. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.61. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 986.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.52%. Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 28,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

