ValuEngine Downgrades Advaxis (ADXS) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of ADXS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,511. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.68. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 140.12% and a negative return on equity of 101.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 755,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 48.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 857,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 740.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 2,468.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

