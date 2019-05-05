Urban&Civic (UANC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:UANC traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.85). 348,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,782. The stock has a market cap of $422.87 million and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. Urban&Civic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

Urban&Civic Company Profile

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

