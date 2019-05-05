Urban&Civic (UANC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:UANC traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.85). 348,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,782. The stock has a market cap of $422.87 million and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. Urban&Civic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.55).
Urban&Civic Company Profile
