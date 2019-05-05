Unum Group (UNM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum’s first-quarter EPS was in line with the estimate but improved year over year. The quarter witnessed good premium growth and stable benefits with solid margin and cash flow. However, persistent soft results at Closed Block and Corporate segment remains a headwind. Also, lower sales at Unum International is a concern. Shares of Unum Group have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Nonetheless, sustained premiums increase is fueled by high persistency levels in core business lines and strong sales volume along with a solid benefits experience. Acquisitions provided an additional boost. Continued rollout of dental product and geographic expansion are paying off as acquired dental insurance businesses are growing in the United States and United Kingdom. Sound capital generation and financial flexibility aided active capital deployment. The company projects operating earnings per share to grow between 4% and 7% in 2019.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNM. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 194.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

