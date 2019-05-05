Unico American (UNAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UNAM stock remained flat at $$6.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072. Unico American has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

