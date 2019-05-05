UBS Group Upgrades Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) to Buy

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 523,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $964.15 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

