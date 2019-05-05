UBS Group Analysts Give Monster Beverage (MNST) a $53.00 Price Target

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) has been assigned a $53.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.03.

MNST traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $63.11. 9,902,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,005. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,253 shares of company stock worth $3,842,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,620,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,724,000 after buying an additional 1,993,335 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,311,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 1,272,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

