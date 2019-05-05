U.S. Silica (SLCA) PT Set at $15.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLCA. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.53.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 1,998,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,217. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.34. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.77.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.83 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 465.7% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,272,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Silica by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 699,673 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $11,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $5,896,000.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

