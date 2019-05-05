Twilio (TWLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $123.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $130.87. 3,791,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,209. Twilio has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -163.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $889,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $85,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock worth $16,564,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,068,000 after purchasing an additional 351,440 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,234,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 135,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

