Tullow Oil (TUWLF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TUWLF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Tullow Oil stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

