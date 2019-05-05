Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Insider Breck W. Tyler Sells 2,400 Shares

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) insider Breck W. Tyler sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $85,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,319.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $36.44 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $149.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMK. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens set a $32.00 target price on Trustmark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,420,000 after purchasing an additional 241,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,174,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,008,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,174,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 618,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

