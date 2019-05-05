TravelCenters of America (TA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.73. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

