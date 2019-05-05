Traders Sell Shares of IBM (IBM) on Strength (IBM)

Investors sold shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $51.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $102.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.22 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, IBM had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. IBM traded up $0.66 for the day and closed at $140.25

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IBM will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $1,807,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $272,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,569 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IBM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in IBM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in IBM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IBM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

