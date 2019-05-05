Total System Services (TSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Total System Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total System Services in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.27.

NYSE:TSS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.08. 986,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,919. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.17. Total System Services has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $102.67.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Total System Services had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total System Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $979,718.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,545.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $209,555.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Total System Services by 6,655.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,967 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Total System Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

