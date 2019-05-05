Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NTG) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTG. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 74,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $14.09 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

