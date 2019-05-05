TopCoin (TOP) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

TopCoin (CURRENCY:TOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. One TopCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. TopCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TopCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TopCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TopCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00394073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00927778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00158794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001238 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About TopCoin

TopCoin’s total supply is 41,643,721 coins. The official website for TopCoin is topcoin.us

Buying and Selling TopCoin

TopCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TopCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TopCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.