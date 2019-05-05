Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 30,150 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

