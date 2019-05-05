TJX Companies (TJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies has outperformed the industry in a year, courtesy of impressive comps record. Comps have been gaining from continued rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These factors along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its store and online performance. This was visible in the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein customer traffic rose for the 18th straight time. Consumers’ favorable response to the company’s solid assortments keeps management encouraged about witnessing continued growth, evident from the favorable 2020 view. Also, the company’s new buyback and dividend hike reflect its solid financial status. However, the company has been witnessing high wage costs, which along with elevated freight costs are expected to hurt EPS growth in fiscal 2020. Also, currency woes are likely to impede growth.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised TJX Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.58.

TJX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. 4,893,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,403,084.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,370,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 749.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $310,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

