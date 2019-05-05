Tile Shop (TTS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

TTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tile Shop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tile Shop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ TTS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,805. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $252.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Tile Shop’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tile Shop will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 157,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 515,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,244 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 20.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

