Tidewater (TDW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Tidewater to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 42.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $110.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. On average, analysts expect Tidewater to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDW opened at $22.31 on Friday. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $831.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CAO Samuel R. Rubio sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $90,465.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at $765,155.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

