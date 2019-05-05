Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) PT Raised to $310.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by Argus from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.62.

TMO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.64. 1,254,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $202.83 and a one year high of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,640 shares of company stock worth $23,243,423 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,280,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,671,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,940,642,000 after buying an additional 2,172,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,177,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,858,214,000 after buying an additional 944,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 560,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,916,000 after buying an additional 554,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

