The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (ZTR) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:ZTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 67,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,446. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

