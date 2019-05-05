The Latest: Cooperating parents plead guilty in college scam

11:40 a.m.

A California couple have pleaded guilty to taking part in the school admissions bribery scheme.

Then they left the courthouse without commenting.

The Isacksons will be the parents in the event. They are the parents that have agreed to cooperate with investigators and testify against other people if asked.

They are accused of committing $600,000 to get their brothers into the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the Isacksons paid to rig the entry exam score and get the two girls admitted to college as recruits that are imitation.

Twelve parents have agreed to plead guilty.

Parents and direct researchers to new aims and parents cooperating with researchers in the school admissions bribery scandal could spell difficulty for those fighting the charges.

Since police arrested dozens of coaches and parents in March, senior coaches at Texas at Austin and Southern California’s universities have signed cooperation agreements.

A few who agreed to plead guilty of paying $600,000 in bribes to get their daughters also recently revealed that they are working with researchers.

They might be witnesses in cases against other defendants.

Federal prosecutor Bradley Simon states their cooperation also means there will be a wave of indictments.