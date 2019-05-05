Textron Inc. (TXT) Holdings Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Textron by 9.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Textron by 418.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 572,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 462,176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $226,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 9.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 150,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $8,268,439.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,940,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,112 shares of company stock worth $25,222,635. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.17. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $31.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Textron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

