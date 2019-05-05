Terex (TEX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $33.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Terex stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.57. 1,233,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,158. Terex has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Terex will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $358,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $34,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,619 shares of company stock worth $53,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after buying an additional 106,035 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

